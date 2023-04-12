Ariana DeBose will return to host 2023 Tony Awards in New York City’s Washington Heights

Get ready for her to do the thing, again! Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards, from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony will broadcast on CBS Television Network, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!” said DeBose. Last year, DeBose brought Radio City Music hall to its feet with a rousing original song, “This is Your Round of Applause.” And earlier this season, she performed an original rap at the BAFTA Awards which quickly went viral. Viewers will surely be eagerly anticipating whatever new tune she pulls out for the Tonys.

DeBose made her Broadway debut in “Bring it On: The Musical,” which coincidentally featured a score from Washington Heights native Lin-Manuel Miranda. She would later be featured as “The Bullet” in Miranda’s smash hit “Hamilton.” Subsequent Broadway credits include “A Bronx Tale” and a Tony-nominated turn as Donna Summer in “Summer.” For her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” DeBose won the Oscar, BAFTA, Gold Derby Award, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

“She’s baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year’s show,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS. “As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember.”

The 2023 Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date is Thursday, April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

