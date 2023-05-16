Arnold Schwarzenegger says Jason Reitman stopped ‘Twins’ sequel ‘Triplets’ from happening

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger was fairly blunt while explaining why the “Twins” sequel “Triplets” has never come to pass.

“Jason Reitman fucked it up!” Schwarzenegger told THR when asked to provide an update on the long-discussed comedy. “Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father [Ivan Reitman] wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea’ and put a hold on it. I’m developing another movie with Danny; he’s so much fun to work with and so talented.”

Released in 1988, “Twins” was a big hit for Schwarzenegger, DeVito, and Ivan Reitman, grossing more than $216 million worldwide. The film didn’t spawn an initial sequel but did lead to numerous other hits for the trio, including 1990’s “Kindergarten Cop” (which Schwarzenegger made with Reitman) and 1994’s “Junior” (which brought all three men back together).

A “Twins” sequel never materialized, but it did come close. In 2012, The Hollywood Reporter revealed “Triplets” would happen with Eddie Murphy joining the two stars. “The story would see Schwarzenegger and DeVito as brothers Julius and Vincent, conceived experimentally, who discover they have a third sibling,” THR suggested. Ivan Reitman was attached as a producer at the time.

Schwarzenegger was still talking publicly about “Triplets” with Murphy as recently as 2018. But by 2021, the project had shifted: Tracy Morgan was set to replace Murphy, who left due to scheduling issues, while Ivan Reitman now planned on directing the film

“‘Twins’ was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Ivan Reitman told Deadline in 2021. “It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on ‘Coming 2 America,’ he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Ivan Reitman said the shooting was supposed to begin in Boston in early 2022 and his hopes were high due to a sizzle reel created with the hope of enticing financiers.

“I haven’t directed in a couple of years, but Arnold kept saying, ‘C’mon, we had such a great time.’ I just called him in Budapest and he’s so excited to see how people respond to the reel as we send it out,” Ivan Reitman said at the time. “The initial reaction has been very strong, and how young Arnold and Danny look and how great the chemistry is with Tracy. I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun.”

But Ivan Reitman died in February of 2022, leaving “Triplets” as a project without its creative leader.

“We had a little setback because the man that was [supposed] to direct it, who directed the first one, ‘Twins,’ Ivan Reitman had passed away sadly to say,” Schwarzenegger said in March of 2022. “And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we’re gonna readdress it. But that’s a project [supposed] to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project.”

Now, however, it looks like “Triplets” is game over.

