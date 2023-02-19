Art Directors Guild Awards 2023 winners: Best predictions scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User BrayMitch02 for a terrific score of 81.82% when predicting the 2023 Art Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. Our top scorer is tied with Monito and anto_t but has the best point score of 22,785 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,100 people worldwide predicted these ADG Awards champs with our top scorer getting 9 of 11 categories correct. Film winners at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown included and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Babylon,” “Glass Onion” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is in first place with 63.64%. Next are Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen at 54.55%. We then have a five-way tie at 45.45% for Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Ray Richmond and Paul Sheehan. I’m next at 36.36% and then Rob Licuria at 27.27%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, eight other Experts made predictions. Best among them at 54.55% are Susan King (Gold Derby) and Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture). Anne Thompson (Indiewire) is next at 45.45%. Tied at 36.36% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is at 27.27% and then Peter Travers (ABC) at 20.00%. See Experts’ scores.

