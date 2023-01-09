Art Directors Guild Awards: Look for Oscar winner for Best Production Design among nominees

On January 9, the Art Directors Guild announced the nominees for its 27th annual awards, which will be handed out on February 18. These kudos have a stellar record at previewing the Academy Awards. Over the first 26 years of these prizes, the eventual Oscar winner for Best Production Design has always numbered among the ADG nominees in the various categories.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the clear frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Production Design. It reaped a bid in the fantasy film genre with the ADG as did its strongest Oscar rival, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The other three likeliest Oscar nominees — “Babylon,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmans”– contend in the period picture category. That race is rounded out by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “White Noise.”

The other fantasy film nominees are: “The Batman,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Nope.”

The contemporary contenders are: “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Bullet Train,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Period Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

Babylon

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Elvis

Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans

Production Designer: Rick Carter

White Noise

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Batman

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Nope

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Contemporary Film

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

Bullet Train

Production Designer: David Scheunemann

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Tár

Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle

Lightyear

Production Designer: Tim Evatt

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Turning Red

Production Designer: Rona Liu

