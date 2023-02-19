‘Babylon’ wins at Art Directors Guild Awards on the way to Oscars

“Babylon” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Production Design with a win on February 18 at the Art Directors Guild Awards. Over the first 26 years of these prizes, the eventual Oscar winner has always numbered among the ADG nominees in the various genre categories. “Babylon” prevailed in the period picture race over three of its Oscar rivals – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmans” — plus “White Noise.”

The fifth Oscar nominee, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” lost the fantasy film prize to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The other nominees were “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Nope.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” won the contemporary category over “Bardo,” “Bullet Train,” “Tar” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Period Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

X – Babylon

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Elvis

Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans

Production Designer: Rick Carter

White Noise

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Batman

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

X – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Nope

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Contemporary Film

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

Bullet Train

Production Designer: David Scheunemann

X – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Tár

Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Animated Film

X – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle

Lightyear

Production Designer: Tim Evatt

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Turning Red

Production Designer: Rona Liu

