‘Babylon’ wins at Art Directors Guild Awards on the way to Oscars

“Babylon” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Production Design with a win on February 18 at the Art Directors Guild Awards. Over the first 26 years of these prizes, the eventual Oscar winner has always numbered among the ADG nominees in the various genre categories. “Babylon” prevailed in the period picture race over three of its Oscar rivals – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmans” — plus “White Noise.”
The fifth Oscar nominee, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” lost the fantasy film prize to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The other nominees were “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Nope.”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” won the contemporary category over “Bardo,” “Bullet Train,” “Tar” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Period Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck
X – Babylon
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Elvis
Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
The Fabelmans
Production Designer: Rick Carter
White Noise
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter
The Batman
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
X – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Nope
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Contemporary Film
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero
Bullet Train
Production Designer: David Scheunemann
X – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Tár
Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
Animated Film
X – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle
Lightyear
Production Designer: Tim Evatt
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Production Designer: Liz Toonkel
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Production Designer: Nate Wragg
Turning Red
Production Designer: Rona Liu
