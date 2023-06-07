Assessing this year’s Tony nominees for lead actress in a play

The Tony Awards are coming on Sunday. And while long-running classics like “The Phantom of the Opera” have recently closed, there’s a new crop of wonderful shows to enjoy. Perhaps the ones that most commonly spring to mind when thinking of Broadway are musicals, and there are several great new musicals this season. However, let’s not sleep on this year’s crop of plays. The category for leading actress in a play is turning out to be quite the battle this year, filled with some big names and big talent.

Let’s take a look at the quartet of nominees, shall we?

Jodie Comer, “ Prima Facie”: Comer, currently starring in a one-woman show, is no stranger to winning awards. She took home an Emmy for her performance in “Killing Eve” in 2019, and earlier this year won the Olivier Award for her work in “Prima Facie” on the West End stage in London. She also earned the 2023 Drama Desk Award for outstanding solo performance for the Broadway production. This show deals with some heavy themes, as it’s about a criminal defense lawyer Comer who has her view of the legal system shift after she’s sexually assaulted. And with it being a one-woman play, Comer quite literally has the whole stage to herself, commanding the audience’s attention – no easy feat. She’s currently in first place in the Gold Derby combined odds.

Audra McDonald , “Ohio State Murders”: McDonald may be familiar to many for her work in television (“Private Practice,” “The Good Fight,” “The Gilded Age”), but she has become a legend on the stage. She’s previously been nominated for a Tony nine times, winning an impressive six of those. She’s been nominated for her work in both musicals and plays. Unfortunately, “Ohio State Murders” had a very short run on Broadway, opening in December 2022 and closing in January 2023, even before its initially scheduled closing date in February. McDonald is currently sitting in third place with 15/5 odds. And while her show may not have had much of a life on Broadway, one thing can be certain: you can never count this woman out.

