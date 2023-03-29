Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ trailer: Close encounters of the Wes kind [Watch]

Are you ready for deadpan line readings, symmetrical cinematography, yellow typography, and whimsy? Wes Anderson and a cast of a thousand stars are here for you.

To the tune of “Last Train to San Fernando” by Johnny Duncan and the Bluegrass Boys and “Freight Train” by Nancy Whiskey and Chas McDevitt’s Skiffle Group, Focus Features welcomes you to “Asteroid City,” a brightly-lit diorama of Sputnik-era Americana in a stargazer desert community.

Jason Schwartzman is back in the lead of an Anderson picture (he made his debut in 1998’s “Rushmore”) opposite Scarlett Johansson, making her first appearance in Wesworld. He’s playing a widower with three kids (who don’t know their mother is dead?) and she is a movie star. Other returning collaborators include Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Edward Norton, Fisher Stevens, Bryan Cranston, and Jeffrey Wright. Also in the mix with Johansson among the Anderson troupe newcomers are Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Margot Robbie, and Tom Hanks. The two-time Oscar winner plays the seemingly curmudgeonly father-in-law of Schwartzman’s character and bears a striking resemblance to longtime Anderson cohort Bill Murray in the film. Murray, of course, was initially cast in “Asteroid City” but had to step away, reportedly due to a coronavirus diagnosis. (The news of Murray’s exit also coincided with accusations of improper conduct made about him. Of note: This is the first Anderson movie without a role for Murray since “Bottle Rocket.”)

The premise looks to be another zany family dealing with grief, but this time they are trapped in a spot that may or may not be visited by aliens from a distant star. The script was co-written by Roman Coppola, another frequent collaborator (and Schwartzman’s first cousin).

ASTEROID CITY

A film by Wes Anderson

Only in theaters June 16 pic.twitter.com/oC2WfIs5tl — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) March 29, 2023

Check out the trailer above. Below, watch Jerry Garcia and David Grisman doing “Freight Train.”

