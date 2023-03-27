Did the right person win ‘Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains’? [POLL]

After 47 days, 24 episodes and countless twists and turns, the winner of “Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains” was finally crowned by Jonathan LaPaglia on March 27. Heading into the finale, there were just four people remaining in the hunt to win the $500,000 grand prize: Gerry Geltch, George Mladenov, Elizaveta “Liz” Parnov and Matt Sharp. Did the right person win? Or did the jury get it wrong? Vote in our poll below.

When George failed to claim the final immunity challenge, he knew his head was on the chopping block. The other three would be fools to take him to the end, since he played one of the best games in “Survivor” history. On Day 46, George tried to convince Liz and Matt to write down Gerry’s name down (and crazily enough, Gerry even seemed to volunteer to go home). But in the end, the King was voted out by a three-to-one vote.

On Day 47, the final three contestants faced the jury of seven: Felicity “Flick” Palmateer, Sam Webb, Shaun Hampson, Hayley Leake, Simon Mee, Alanna “Nina” Twine and George. (The eighth jury member, Shonee Bowtell, was removed by the Final 4 in a new twist in the penultimate episode.) They each answered the jury’s questions and gave their best pitches for why they deserved to win the game.

Liz impressed the ousted players when she revealed she had been gunning to take down George since he voted out Shonee. When he lost the final immunity challenge, Liz made her move. Meanwhile, Matt failed to articulate any big game moves, and Gerry was called out for not bothering to get to know his fellow tribe mates. In the end, the jury voted unanimously to make Liz the Sole Survivor.

Last week, Gold Derby ran a poll asking who among the Final 4 castaways fans most wanted to win, and King George came out on top with a leading 54%. Liz was in the second place position at 26%, followed by Matt at 15% and then Gerry at 5%.

With George out of the running, we now want to know if the jury made the right decision in crowning Liz, or if Matt or Gerry should have won the half-million dollars instead. After voting in our poll, be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section. The Australian season of “Survivor” may be over, but the flagship American version is still airing its 44th season every Wednesday night on CBS.

