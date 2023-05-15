‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ streaming date and platforms announced

Disney+ and Max subscribers will have the opportunity to head back to Pandora without leaving home starting next month.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced “Avatar: The Way of Water” will start streaming on Disney+ and Max on June 7.

Max, of course, is the streaming service currently known as HBO Max. The platform switches its name to Max beginning on May 23.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was released in December of last year and quickly broke records at the global box office. All told, the film grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide and is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. It was yet another massive financial success for director James Cameron, who is behind three of the top four movies ever in terms of ticket sales. (The others, of course, are the original “Avatar” and “Titanic.”)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was nominated for four Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture. The film won Best Visual Effects for its groundbreaking VFX work.

The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet – plus newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jack Champion.

Here’s the synopsis:

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

