Saxophonist Avery Dixon advances to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Finals thanks to superfan voters

The third episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired January 16 on NBC with 10 returning acts performing for the chance of making it into the Finals. The “AGT” superfans watched all of the performances on Monday night and voted for their favorites, with saxophonist Avery Dixon receiving the most votes. That means Avery will join Light Balance Kids, Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, Aidan Bryant and Mike E. Winfield (plus more still to be named) in the season finale.

Second place in the superfan vote was former “AGT” mentalist Peter Antoniou, and their third place choice was “Dominicana’s Got Talent” winner Keren Montero. The other acts who failed to place were aerialist Viviana Rossi, variety act Dustin’s Dojo, magician Keiichi Iwaskai, dance group Dance Town Family, sword thrower Captain Ruin, and danger act Bir Khalsa.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

“This is ‘AGT: All-Stars’ and you, young man, are an All-Star,” raved Howie Mandel after Avery’s musical routine. “You really are. You stepped it up. You went from an amazing piece of talent to an amazing show. You are a show.

Heidi Klum chimed in, “I mean, you can see that I love you. I mean, I can’t stay in my seat. I have to stand and dance. You’re doing all of that to me.”

“This is why we wanted to make this show,” stated Simon Cowell. “Because I believe when you’re great, competition like this brings out the best in people. And this was you at your very, very best. There’s no question or doubt. You’ve given yourself a shot of winning this. You have absolutely set the bar right now.”

The last time Avery appeared on “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, he earned Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer. This time around, Simon had the power to press the button, and he came *thisclose* to pushing it for the young saxophonist. “I was kind of like, ‘Do I give him the Golden Buzzer?’ I almost did, but I think he’s gonna make it through,” Simon explained to his co-panelists. He was right!

Do you hope Avery Dixon goes the distance and wins “AGT: All-Stars”? Sound off down in the comments section.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions