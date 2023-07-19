Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’) leaps past Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’) in latest Emmy odds

Sheryl Lee Ralph took us by surprise last year when she won the Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “Abbott Elementary.” But because of that win she rose to the top of our odds in our predictions for the 2023 nominations. However, since those nominations were announced she has slipped to second place while Ayo Edebiri (“The Beat”) has taken over front-runner status. So what changed?

To be clear, things have changed quite a lot. Ralph led our predictions with 5/1 odds while Edebiri was third with 6/1 odds. At the time 13 of the Expert journalists we’d surveyed were betting on Ralph to repeat while only four were anticipating an Edebiri victory. But then came the nominations. “Abbott Elementary” received eight, which was a respectable total, but it failed to significantly improve on its nominations performance last year when it had seven bids. What’s more, the show was snubbed entirely from Best Comedy Writing, where it was the defending champion. Granted, the writing categories are decided by a different branch of the TV academy than the acting categories, where “Abbott” didn’t lose any ground, but there may be a perception that voters at large aren’t as into the show as they were a year ago.

Meanwhile, “The Bear” picked up 13 Emmy bids including writing, directing, and five for acting. It has moved ahead of “Abbott” in the odds for Best Comedy Series. And it appears that the rising tide lifts all boats because now Edebiri gets leading odds of 5/1 with support from four Experts, compared to two who still say Ralph will win, one betting on Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso“), and one predicting Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). In addition to the strong support for “The Bear” in general, Edebiri is also helped by the fact that she’s the only nominee from the show in her category, so there’s no chance she’ll split votes with a co-star like Ralph and Waddingham might do (not that that was a problem for Ralph last year).

But remember how close this race seemed in 2022 before Ralph’s upset? It looks just as close this year, so there’s every possibility for another left-field choice to upend the race.

