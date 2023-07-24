Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Ayo Edebiri is entering “The Bear” episode “Review” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on June 23, 2022, and is the seventh episode of the first season of the FX series.

In this installment, which features an 18-minute one take, all hell breaks loose at The Beef after Sydney (Edebiri) accidentally leaves the pre-order option on, leading to hundreds of orders for the staff to fill in 10 minutes. During the chaos, Sydney, who had been arguing with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) about putting her well-reviewed risotto dish on the menu, accidentally stabs Richie in the butt. By the end of the episode, Syd tells Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who spent the entire ordeal screaming at the staff and destroyed Marcus’ (Lionel Boyce) donut, that she’s quitting because while he’s talented, he’s also a “piece of sh–.”

This is the first career nomination for Edebiri. She is nominated alongside Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), reigning champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

“The Bear” nabbed 13 nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series.

