Most surprising SAG Awards film nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees.

SHOCKER

This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds.

Best Ensemble

“Babylon”

Best Actor

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

CLOSE CALLS

We knew they had a shot, but they weren’t among our top five predicted contenders.

Best Actress

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Best Supporting Actress

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

