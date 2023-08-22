‘The Bachelorette’ star Charity Lawson is heading to ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Yet another Bachelorette is making her way to the dance floor.

After getting engaged on the Season 20 finale of “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson will compete on Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” her new fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, announced on Monday’s “After the Final Rose.”

“I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko said. “And you know that we’ve talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be. And I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.'”

Lawson is the second Season 32 cast member to be announced, following “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, whose casting was revealed in July. The full cast will be announced on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

Lawson will aim to become the third Bachelorette to win “Dancing” following Hannah Brown (Season 28) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 29). Bachelor Nation alums have competed on “Dancing” since the very beginning — Trista Sutter, the first Bachelorette, was on Season 1 and was the first person eliminated — but they’ve had a lotta success in recent years. Last year, Gabbey Windey nearly became the third Bachelorette-turned-Mirrorball champ but finished in second place to Charli D’Amelio. “The Bachelor” alum Melissa Rycroft has also won “Dancing,” but she was never the Bachelorette (the men of Bachelor Nation, meanwhile, don’t fare as well and have never finished higher than fifth).

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premieres this fall on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

