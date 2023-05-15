Emmy debate: How will ‘Bad Sisters’ do following its BAFTA windfall?

“How strongly are you guys considering ‘Bad Sisters’ at the moment? Right now I only have it getting writing, but I’m wondering if I’m over/underestimating its chances,” wonders forum poster LittleLucky about the Emmy potential of the Apple TV+ drama series. What do you think? Join the discussion here in our forums to let us know.

“Bad Sisters” is an Irish series that follows five sisters embroiled in a murder plot: one of them is married to an abusive man (Claes Bang), so the other four set out to kill him. It just won BAFTA TV Awards for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff as the abused sister in question. So will that translate to Emmy love? The two awards don’t commonly overlap, but programs like “Sherlock,” “Wolf Hall,” and “Killing Eve” have been recognized at both events in recent years.

“Maybe newly BAFTA winner Anne-Marie Duff kicks one of the [‘White Lotus’] ladies that’s not Coolidge,” user Victor suggests. Meanwhile, wolfali has their fingers crossed for the show to be nominated for its scripting, but “I’m really hoping ‘Bad Sisters’ submits ‘Saving Grace’ for writing and directing instead of ‘The Prick,'” arguing that “Saving Grace,” the season finale episode, “was just absolutely breathtaking.” Series co-creator Sharon Horgan is credited on both episodes, and she’s a past Emmy nominee for writing the comedy series “Catastrophe.”

And Jays notes, “It really seems like so many people in the industry love ‘Bad Sisters’ … The eighth spot [for Best Drama Series] seems doable tbh. I still think it makes more sense than [‘House of the Dragon”].”

