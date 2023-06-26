‘Bad Sisters’ submits 9 actors for Emmy consideration, including the entire Garvey clan

“Bad Sisters” is already a BAFTA winner for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff. Can the Apple TV+ dramedy also take the Emmys by storm? It has submitted the following nine actors for consideration on the 2023 Emmy ballot.

Best Drama Actress

Sharon Horgan

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Claes Bang

Assaad Bouab

Brian Gleeson

Daryl McCormack

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Eva Birthistle

Anne-Marie Duff

Sarah Greene

Eve Hewson

“Bad Sisters” tells the story of the Garvey sisters, an Irish clan embroiled in a murder plot. One of them is married to an abuser they un-affectionately refer to as “the prick” (Best Drama Supporting Actor contender Claes Bang), so they plot to kill him. One day he turns up dead, and the series cuts back and forth between the events before his death and after his death, but it’s not clear who, if anyone, actually killed him.

Series co-creator Sharon Horgan has a few chances at Emmy recognition this year. A past writing nominee for her comedy series “Catastrophe,” she could contend for Emmys for Best Drama Actress, Best Drama Writing, and Best Drama Series as a producer. And her on-screen sisters also have a shot at recognition for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Duff, as well as Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. All four would be first-time Emmy nominees.

As the insurance agents trying to get to the bottom of the case in order to avoid paying out a hefty life insurance policy, Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack are being considered for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This would be the first Emmy nom for both, but it could be a family affair for Gleeson, whose brother Domhnall Gleeson is an Emmy contender for his supporting role in the limited series “The Patient.” And for McCormack it would follow a breakthrough year that started with BAFTA Film Award nominations for Best Actor (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) and the Rising Star Award.

So how many cast members from “Bad Sisters” do you think will make the cut?

