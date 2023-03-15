‘Bad Sisters’: Can Sharon Horgan build on Emmy recognition she got for ‘Catastrophe’?

Actress and writer Sharon Horgan is well known to Hollywood at this point, and now the Emmy nominee has another shot at TV plaudits with her Apple TV+ drama “Bad Sisters.” Will the television academy embrace her latest?

Horgan rose to international fame and acclaim with her comedy series “Catastrophe” which she created, wrote, and starred in with Rob Delaney. That Amazon Prime original told the story of an American man and an Irish woman whose brief fling turns into a romance after she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. It earned Horgan and Delaney an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Writing in 2016, and then Carrie Fisher earned a posthumous nom for Best Comedy Guest Actress in 2017.

Can Horgan build on that with “Bad Sisters”? The darkly funny new series debuted last fall and tells the story of the five Garvey sisters: one of them is married to an emotionally abusive man (Claes Bang), so the other four hatch a plot to murder him.

The series has already made an impact with awards groups. At Critics Choice it was nominated for Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress for Horgan. The series also picked up a pair of Writers Guild nominations: Best New Series and Best Episodic Drama for the premiere episode “The Prick.” That may bode well for the series in the Best Drama Writing race at the Emmys, especially since the writers branch of the TV academy has already given Horgan a vote of confidence once before. The academy also loves her “Bad Sisters” co-creators: Brett Baer and Dave Finkel are double Emmy winners, including Best Comedy Series for “30 Rock” in 2007.

Apple TV+ has experienced a rapid ascent at the Emmys, winning Best Comedy Series twice for “Ted Lasso” and breaking into the Best Drama Series race with “Severance” in 2022 — all this only three years after the streaming service launched. As of this writing “Severance” isn’t expected to return in this current Emmy cycle, which ends on May 31, so that opens up a spot for “Bad Sisters” in the Best Drama Series lineup. “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Squid Game,” and “Stranger Things” are also expected to be absent. Will “Bad Sisters” capitalize on the available real estate?

