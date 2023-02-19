BAFTA 2023: Erik Davis (Fandango), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Erik Davis (Fandango) and Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) for a great score of 59.09% when predicting the 2023 BAFTA film awards winners on Sunday. They are best among 18 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,800 people worldwide predicted these British champs with our top scorers getting 13 of 22 categories correct. Movie winners at the London ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant included “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 16 Experts predicting, there is a tie at 54.55% for Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Following is a four-way tie at 50.00% for Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Kevin Polowy (Yahoo). Next is another four-way tie at 45.45% for Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Peter Travers (ABC) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). We then have Clayton Davis (Variety), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 40.91%. Next are Susan King (Gold Derby) at 36.36% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 31.82%.

