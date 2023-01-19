BAFTA 2023: Jazz Tangcay (Variety) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Jazz Tangcay (Variety) for an excellent score of 81,48% when predicting the 2023 BAFTA movie nominees on Thursday morning. She is best among 12 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,600 people worldwide predicted these British nominations with our top scorer getting 46 of 54 nominee slots correct. That included all six of the Best Actress nominees: Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The BAFTA ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E. Grant in London on February 19.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 11 Experts predicting, three are tied at 79.63%: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Peter Travers (ABC). Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) is next at 77.78%, followed by Susan King (Gold Derby) at 75.93%. Up next at 74.07% is Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and then Clayton Davis (Variety) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) at 72.22%. Following at 70.37% is Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) and then a tie at 66.67% for Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

