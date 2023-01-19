BAFTA 2023 nominees: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Benji Klotz for an outstanding score of 85.19% when predicting the 2023 BAFTA movie nominees on Thursday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with 11 other people but has the better point score of 17,534 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,600 people worldwide predicted these British nominations with our top scorer getting 46 of 54 nominee slots correct. That included all five of the Best Picture nominees: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR.” The BAFTA ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E. Grant in London on February 19.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Ray Richmond and I are tied for first place with 83.33% correct. Denton Davidson is in second at 81.48%, followed by Joyce Eng at 79.63%. Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen are then tied with 77.78%. Next at 75.93% are Charles Bright and Paul Sheehan. Following at 74.07% are Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery. See Editors’ scores.

