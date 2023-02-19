BAFTA 2023 winners: Best predictions scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Bones67 for a wonderful score of 72.73% when predicting the 2023 BAFTA film awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with four other people but has the better point score of 27,929 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,800 people worldwide predicted these British champs with our top scorer getting 16 of 22 categories correct. Movie winners at the London ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant included “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a tie at 54.55% for Charles Bright and Christopher Rosen. Following is a four-way tie at 50.00% for Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan. Up next at 45.45% are Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond. Next at 40.91% are Marcus Dixon and myself. See Editors’ scores.

