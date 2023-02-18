BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of presenters performers, nominees attending Sunday’s ceremony

BAFTA and Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant hosts the 2023 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 19, live from London, England. American audiences can watch the event on BritBox at 3:00 p.m. ET; 12:00 p.m. PT.
Oscar and BAFTA winner Ariana DeBose returns a year after a victory to open the show with a special musical performance. A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is to be led by BAFTA Fellow Dame Helen Mirren. This year’s BAFTA Fellowship will be awarded to costume designer Sandy Powell.
Presenters for the ceremony announced so far:
Ana Taylor-Joy
Brian Cox
Catherine-Zeta-Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Diego Luna
Eugene Levy
Geri Halliwell Horner
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gwendoline Christie
Hayley Atwell
Hoyeon
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jimmy Akingbola
Jodie Turner-Smith
Julianne Moore
Lashana Lynch
Lily James
Martin Freeman
Matthew Modine
Paapa Essiedu
Rami Malek
Regé Jean Page
Rita Wilson
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Shazad Latif
Sir Patrick Stewart
Sophie Turner
Taron Egerton
Taylor Russell
Toheeb Jimoh
Troy Kotsur
Of the 24 acting nominees for lead and supporting categories, all 24 are expected to attend:
Ana De Armas
Cate Blanchett
Danielle Deadwyler
Emma Thompson
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis
Austin Butler
Bill Nighy
Brendan Fraser
Colin Farrell
Daryl McCormack
Paul Mescal
Angela Bassett
Carey Mulligan
Dolly De Leon
Hong Chau
Jamie Lee Curtis
Kerry Condon
Albrecht Schuch
Barry Keoghan
Brendan Gleeson
Eddie Redmayne
Ke Huy Quan
Micheal Ward
Of the 6 directing nominees, only Park Chan-wook is not expected (but these 5 are expected):
Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Edward Berger
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Martin McDonagh
Todd Field
