BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of presenters performers, nominees attending Sunday’s ceremony

BAFTA and Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant hosts the 2023 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 19, live from London, England. American audiences can watch the event on BritBox at 3:00 p.m. ET; 12:00 p.m. PT.

Oscar and BAFTA winner Ariana DeBose returns a year after a victory to open the show with a special musical performance. A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is to be led by BAFTA Fellow Dame Helen Mirren. This year’s BAFTA Fellowship will be awarded to costume designer Sandy Powell.

Presenters for the ceremony announced so far:

Ana Taylor-Joy

Brian Cox

Catherine-Zeta-Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Diego Luna

Eugene Levy

Geri Halliwell Horner

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gwendoline Christie

Hayley Atwell

Hoyeon

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jimmy Akingbola

Jodie Turner-Smith

Julianne Moore

Lashana Lynch

Lily James

Martin Freeman

Matthew Modine

Paapa Essiedu

Rami Malek

Regé Jean Page

Rita Wilson

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Shazad Latif

Sir Patrick Stewart

Sophie Turner

Taron Egerton

Taylor Russell

Toheeb Jimoh

Troy Kotsur

Of the 24 acting nominees for lead and supporting categories, all 24 are expected to attend:

Ana De Armas

Cate Blanchett

Danielle Deadwyler

Emma Thompson

Michelle Yeoh

Viola Davis

Austin Butler

Bill Nighy

Brendan Fraser

Colin Farrell

Daryl McCormack

Paul Mescal

Angela Bassett

Carey Mulligan

Dolly De Leon

Hong Chau

Jamie Lee Curtis

Kerry Condon

Albrecht Schuch

Barry Keoghan

Brendan Gleeson

Eddie Redmayne

Ke Huy Quan

Micheal Ward

Of the 6 directing nominees, only Park Chan-wook is not expected (but these 5 are expected):

Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Edward Berger

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Martin McDonagh

Todd Field

