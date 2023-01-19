BAFTA nominations: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads with 14

Among those films in contention at the Oscars, “All Quiet On The Western Front” had the best showing in the BAFTA Awards nominations with 14 including Best Picture. Two Oscar frontrunners — “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — follow with 10 BAFTA bids apiece and “Elvis” is right behind with nine. All four films contend for Best Picture as does five-time nominee “Tar.”

Steven Spielberg‘s movie memoir “The Fabelmans” was all but ignored, reaping just a bid for original screenplay. “Top Gun: Maverick” was limited to just four below-the-line nominations while “Avatar: The Way of the Water” has just two. Among other Oscar contenders, both “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Women Talking” were blanked by the BAFTAs.

Among its record haul for a foreign film, “All Quiet On The Western Front” earned double bids for writer/director Edward Berger plus a nomination for supporting actor Albrecht Schuch. Surprisingly, leading man Felix Kammerer was snubbed by the actors branch. That could be because a new jury system determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. Check out the BAFTA Awards nominations list and the biggest BAFTA snubs for acting and movies, directors and screenplays.

Oscar frontrunner “Everything Everywhere All At Once” checks off all the key boxes with double nominations for the writing/directing team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, leading lady Michelle Yeoh and featured players Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” did equally well, with writer/director Martin McDonagh also earning two nominations and four of his cast singled out for mentions: leading man Colin Farrell, supporting actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and supporting actress Kerry Condon.

“Tar” has only five mentions but they include Best Picture, both writing and directing for Todd Field, and a Best Actress bid by Cate Blanchett.

Voting for the winners runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14. The 2023 BAFTA Awards take place on Feb. 19. The Oscars are three weeks later on March 12.

