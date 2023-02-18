BAFTA predictions: Can Michelle Yeoh upset Cate Blanchett for Best Actress?

Cate Blanchett has been on a roll this awards season for her performance as a morally questionable conductor in the character study “TÁR,” and now she’s the front-runner to win Best Actress at the BAFTA Awards on February 19. But can Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) come from behind?

These are the first major industry peer group awards to announce winners for acting, so the results here could be highly consequential to the upcoming Oscars. Remember that Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) won here on their way to Oscar upsets. So it’s significant that Blanchett has a substantial lead in our predictions for Best Actress. All of the Experts who have made their predictions as of this writing are predicting Blanchett, as are most of Gold Derby’s Editors, our Top 24 Users, and our All-Star Top 24.

Blanchett has already won three BAFTA Awards, including two for Best Actress (for “Elizabeth” and “Blue Jasmine”). A third Best Actress victory would tie her with Anne Bancroft, Audrey Hepburn, and Simone Signoret as the second most awarded leading lady in the awards’ history. Maggie Smith currently holds the all-time record with four Best Actress titles. And eight out of the last nine BAFTA champs in this category have gone on to Oscar, so things will be looking good for her if our consensus is correct.

But this is also a golden opportunity for Yeoh, who is further behind in our BAFTA odds than she is at the Oscars, where the race is neck-and-neck. And at the SAG Awards Yeoh is actually the favorite to win. So if Yeoh upsets across the pond, that could push her way out front for all events to come. Given the enthusiasm for “Everything Everywhere” at the BAFTAs (10 nominations including Best Picture), that’s entirely possible.

PREDICTthe BAFTA Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?