Surprising BAFTA snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ …

The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations were full of surprises on the roster of contenders and even more shocking omissions. A new jury system decided the final contenders in many of the key categories, including Best Director. And with only five Best Picture nominees, there was no room for many of our leading Oscar contenders. Scroll down for our list of the top 16 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in those top races plus the two screenplay categories. And check out both the full list of the BAFTA nominations list and the top 16 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in acting.

NOT BEST PICTURE

Aftersun

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

NOT BEST DIRECTOR

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

NOT BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aftersun

Decision To Leave

Elvis

The Menu

NOT BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Women Talking

The Wonder

