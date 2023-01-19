Top 16 BAFTA snubs of actors and actresses: Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Brad Pitt …

Our predictions for the 2023 BAFTA nominations were thrown for a loop by the new jury system that determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. We feel bad that we encouraged some famous folk to set their alarms early on Thursday morning, only to find out that they did not number among the nominees despite appearing on the BAFTA longlists. Scroll down for our list of the top 16 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in the four acting races, and check out the BAFTA nominations list and the top 16 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in movies, directing and screenwriting.

NOT BEST ACTOR

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks in Elvis

Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

Brad Pitt in Babylon

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood in Living

