BAFTA TV Craft Awards: Emmy hopefuls are big winners

BAFTA gave out their Craft Awards on Sunday, 23 April. As with the Primetime Emmys, the British academy also devotes a weekend to celebrating the creative arts. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards are split into 20 categories, with six devoted to fictional programming, six to factual programming, and a further four in combined fields.

The BBC medical drama “This is Going to Hurt” won three awards — Editing (Fiction), Scripted Casting, and Writer (Drama) for show creator Adam Kay. Kay adapted his best-selling memoir, which chronciled his experiences as a doctor in the NHS. Kay won in a stacked category that included Pete Jackson (“Somewhere Boy”), Alice Oseman (“Heartstopper) and Tony Schumacher (“The Responder”). “This is Going to Hurt” will contend at the Emmys in the limited series categories.

Meanwhile, Writer (Comedy) went to Lisa McGee for her work on “Derry Girls,” which follows a teenage girl and family in friends in 1990s Northern Ireland. “Derry Girls” ran for three seasons before it came to an end last year. McGee beat Jack Rooke (“Big Boys”), Nancy Harris (“The Dry”), and Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, and Holly Walsh (“Motherland”).

Director (Fiction) went to William Stefan Smith for his work on “Top Boy,” which follows gangs and drug dealers in East London. Smith directed the final two episodes of the fourth season, which was released on Netflix last year and is comprised of eight episodes. Smith triumphed over some tough competition: Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad Sisters), Hugo Blick (“The English”), and Lucy Forbes (“This is Going to Hurt”).

Emmy favourite “House of the Dragon” had a good night, too, winning three awards in total — Makeup and Hair Design, Sound (Fiction), and Special, Visual, and Graphic Effects. Apple TV’s “The Essex Serpent” also won an award (for Costume Design) and so, too, did Channel 4’s weird and wonderful puppet comedy “Don’t Hug Me, I’m Scared.”

On the factual side of things, it was “The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II” that was the big winner. That event special won Director (Multi-Camera) and Sound (Factual). Meanwhile, Netflix’s “Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story” won Original Music (Factual) and Director: Factual went to Felicity Morris for Netflix’s widely popular The Tinder Swindler.” She beat out Emma Cooper (“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes”), James Jones (“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”), and Sophie Robinson (“My Dead Body”).

