BAFTA TV Craft Awards nominations list: Full list of contenders in 20 categories

Just as the Primetime Emmys recognize a slew of categories during a weekend devoted to celebrating the Creative Arts, so too do the BAFTAs. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards honor various achievements across 20 different categories. An even dozen of these are devoted to fictional programming, another six to factual, and four are in combined fields. Winners of these awards will be revealed during a ceremony on Sunday, April 23. That’s three weeks before the main event. (Here’s the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations.)

FICTION

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Crown”

“Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared”

“The Essex Serpent”

“The English”

DIRECTOR (FICTION)

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”

Hugo Blick, “The English”

Lucy Forbes, “This is Going to Hurt”

William Stefan Smith, “Top Boy”

EDITING (FICTION)

“The Crown”

“Andor”

“Slow Horses”

“This is Going to Hurt”

EMERGING TALENT (FICTION)

Jack Rooke (writer), “Big Boys”

Lynette Linton (director), “My Name is Leon”

Nicôle Lecky (writer), “Mood”

Pete Jackson (writer), “Somewhere Boy”

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

“House of the Dragon”

“Dangerous Liaisons”

“Gangs of London”

“Wednesday”

ORIGINAL MUSIC (FICTION)

“Slow Horses”

“The English”

“The Responder”

“Mood”

PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING (FICTION)

“Pistol”

“The Tourist”

“Jungle”

“I Am Ruth”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Essex Serpent”

“Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared”

“The English”

“Pistol”

SCRIPTED CASTING

“Top Boy”

“Am I Being Unreasonable?”

“Bad Sisters”

“This is Going to Hurt”



SOUND (FICTION)

“House of the Dragon”

“SAS Rogue Heroes”

“Slow Horses”

“The Crown”

WRITER (COMEDY)

Jack Rooke, “Big Boys”

Lisa McGee, “Derry Girls”

Nancy Harris, “The Dry”

Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaghnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh, “Motherland”

WRITER (DRAMA)

Adam Kay, “This is Going to Hurt”

Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper”

Pete Jackson, “Somewhere Boy”

Tony Schumacher, “The Responder”

FACTUAL

DIRECTOR (FACTUAL)

Emma Cooper, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes”

Felicity Morris, “The Tinder Swindler”

James Jones, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”

Sophie Robinson, “My Dead Body”

EDITING (FACTUAL)

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story”

“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing”

“Afghanistan – No Country for Women (Exposure)”

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”

EMERGING TALENT (FACTUAL)

Charlie Melville (producer/director), “John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf”

Helen Hobin (photography), “Frozen Planet II”

Jason Osborne (director), “Our Jubilee”

Joy Ash (producer), “Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life”

ORIGINAL MUSIC (FACTUAL)

“House of Maxwell”

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story”

“The Tinder Swindler”

“The Elon Musk Show”

PHOTOGRAPHY (FACTUAL)

“Children of the Taliban”

“Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive”

“Predators”

“Green Planet (Tropical World”)

SOUND (FACTUAL)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Frozen Planet II (Frozen Worlds)”

“The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II”

“Later… with Jools Holland”

COMBINED

DIRECTOR (MULTI-CAMERA)

Directing Team, “The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II”

Janet Fraser Crook, “Glastonbury 2022”

Julia Knowles, “Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace”

Nikki Parsons, “Strictly Come Dancing”

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

“Taskmaster”

“Strictly Come Dancing”

“Concert for Ukraine”

“Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace”

SPECIAL, VISUAL AND GRAPHIC EFFECTS

“House of the Dragon”

“The Sandman”

“Andor”

“His Dark Materials”

TITLES AND GRAPHIC IDENTITY

“Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics”

“Bad Sisters”

“Life After Life”

“The Essex Serpent”

