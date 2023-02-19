BAFTAs: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ dominates with 7 wins including Best Picture

“All Quiet On The Western Front” dominated the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19. This German import came into the evening with a leading 14 nominations and won a lucky seven including Best Picture. Multi-hyphenate Edward Berger won for his helming and shared in the adapted screenplay award. His harrowing film about WWI also claimed the BAFTAS for cinematography, original score, sound and and best film not in English.

Ten-time contender “The Banshees of Inisherin” claimed both supporting acting awards (Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan) plus original screenplay for writer/director Martin McDonagh, who also shared in the Best British Film award as a producer.

“Elvis” went four for nine. Austin Butler pulled off an upset in the Best Actor race over all of his Oscar rivals. The Baz Luhrmann biopic also won for casting, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” may be the frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars but on this side of the pond it parlayed its 10 bids into just one win: Best Film Editing.

“Tar” took home just one prize from its five nominations but it was a biggie: Best Actress for Cate Blanchett. She’s won that race twice already (“Elizabeth,” 1999; “Blue Jasmine,” 2014) and also has a supporting actress trophy for her 2004 turn in “The Aviator.”

“Babylon,” which won over the Art Directors Guild on Saturday, won best production design.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which dominated the VES Awards, claimed the visual effects prize.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” solidified its status as the Oscar frontrunner for Best Animated Feature while “Nalvany” scored a key win for Best Documentary Feature.

Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”) had a good weekend, winning the feature film debut award at the DGA on Saturday and the best debut by a British director, producer or writer here.

The two short film categories are restricted to British fare. Both winners — the animated “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” and the live-action “An Irish Goodbye” — contend at the Oscars.

These kudos may well serve as a preview of the Oscars in three weeks time. Last year, the two academies lined up in a whopping 15 of 19 categories. Voting for this year’s Oscar winners starts on March 2.

