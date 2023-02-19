Will the Oscars be a rerun of the BAFTAs?

The winners of the 76th annual BAFTA Awards were revealed on February 19, which is just 11 days before Oscar voters begin weighing in with their choices for the winners of the 95th annual Academy Awards. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has approximately 10,000 voting members as does the motion picture academy.

The BAFTAs and Oscars have 19 categories in common. Last year, the two academies aligned on 15 winners. The exceptions were Best Picture (the Oscars went with the BAFTA-snubbed “CODA” while the Brits loved “The Power of the Dog”), Actress (the Oscars opted for another nominee snubbed by BAFTA – Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Original Screenplay (“Belfast” at the Oscars; “Licorice Pizza” at the BAFTAs); and Film Editing (“Dune” at the Oscars; “No Time to Die” at the BAFTAs).

In 2021, a whopping 18 of the BAFTA winners had a chance to practice their Oscar acceptance speeches, including all four of the acting champs. The only BAFTA champ not to repeat at the Oscars was “Nomadland” cinematographer Joshua James Richards who lost to “Mank” lenser Erik Messerschmidt.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, the BAFTAs have foreseen nine of the 22 Best Picture Oscar winners. As of late, the Brits had gone their own way for six years running until awarding their top prize to “Nomadland” in 2021.

A year earlier, the BAFTAs had blessed the home-grown “1917” over the Korean import “Parasite.” In 2019, they opted for “Roma” over “Green Book.” In 2018, the BAFTAs went with the home-grown “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” instead of “The Shape of Water.” In 2017, the British embraced “La La Land” over eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.” Likewise in 2016, they opted for “The Revenant” instead of the academy’s choice “Spotlight” and in 2015 it’s pick was “Boyhood” while Best Picture at the Oscars went to “Birdman.”

However, the BAFTAs got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014). And the British academy also previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009).

