BAFTAs Best Picture predictions battle: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ vs. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

The BAFTA nominations were only just announced on Thursday, January 19, but already hundreds of Gold Derby users have made their predictions for the winners, and the race for Best Picture is so far shaping up to be a nail-biter between Oscar front-runner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” both of which have 10 nominations including Best Picture.

As of this writing “Everything Everywhere” has a very, very, very slight lead with 10/3 odds based on the combined predictions of users. That includes support from 13 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s BAFTA winners. Compare that to 10 Top Users who are predicting “Banshees.” The race is even closer according to our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine BAFTA prediction results from the past two years: they’re split right down the middle with 12 picking “Everything Everywhere” and 12 picking “Banshees.”

But “Banshees” has more support when it comes to Gold Derby’s everyday Users, so maybe they’re onto something. “Banshees” does have the homefield advantage: it’s set in Ireland, but it’s a UK co-production that’s also nominated for Best British Film, and sometimes homegrown films have the advantage. Consider past BAFTA Best Picture champs “Atonement” (2006), “The King’s Speech” (2010), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), and “1917” (2019), all of which were British productions or co-productions.

Might some of us be overestimating the pro-British bias at the BAFTAs, though? The awards don’t seem to have a problem with Yanks, having awarded the top prize to American pictures like “Argo” (2012), “Boyhood” (2014), “La La Land” (2016), and “Nomadland” (2020). So there’s every chance that the “Everything Everywhere” boosters are correct. We may get a better idea of which way the wind is blowing in the coming days and weeks as more Experts and Editors weigh in with their forecasts.

