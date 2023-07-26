Barbenheimer battle looms at Oscars: Ryan Gosling vs. Robert Downey Jr.

Barbenheimer — the same-day release of two polar opposite movies, Christopher Nolan‘s bleak “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig‘s dazzling “Barbie” — will go down in history. Both movies have been very well received and the phenomenon that is Barbenheimer has led to packed theatres the likes of which these days are usually seen for superhero movies. Whether you prefer “Oppenheimer” or “Barbie,” cinema is the winner here.

But one of the biggest takeaways from both movies is two wildly different performances from supporting actors that threaten to steal their entire, respective movies: Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer” and Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie.” Downey Jr produces another layered performance as the political player Strauss, who at first appears to be an ally of Cillian Murphy‘s Oppenheimer but is later revealed to be playing a game the whole time with the intention of bringing down the father of the atomic bomb. Downey Jr. captures the power-hungry, desperation, intelligence, dangerous wiliness, and downright pettiness of Strauss so well.

Peter Travers (ABC News) declared: “In a film of standout performances, Downey delivers a tour de force of festering animosity that blows the doors off. All his time in the Marvel universe might lead you to forget that Downey is one of the best actors on the planet. Here’s a reminder. Prepare to be wowed.”

Christian Holub (EW) commented: “Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, Oppenheimer’s rival for control over postwar nuclear policy, and uses his own considerable acting powers to carve out a sizable portion of the film for himself… Watching Downey give such a meaty big-screen performance again is not an opportunity to be squandered.”

And Caryn James (BBC) wrote: “Downey is the crucial supporting player, and he gives a shrewd, dynamic performance as the wily, insecure, powerful Strauss.”

Meanwhile, Gosling is just a dream as Ken. He’s born to play the role and is clearly having the time of his life as Ken and we have just as much fun watching him. Every line reading and facial expression is executed to perfect comedic timing while his hilarious power ballad is one of the best sequences in cinema this entire year. Gosling steals the entire show as Ken.

Jocelyn Noveck (AP News) observed: “A very blond Ryan Gosling gleefully chews the scenery — or, inhales it — and is never better than when conveying Ken’s forced enthusiasm with an edge of desperation plus a sprinkle of menace. Also, when dancing.”

Tomris Laffly (The Wrap) called noted that Gosling was “born” to play Ken, calling him a “shattering physical comedy genius” and his performance “fearless.”

And Christy Lemire (Roger Ebert) commented: “Ryan Gosling is a consistent scene-stealer as he revels in Ken’s himbo frailty. He goes from Barbie’s needy beau to a swaggering, macho doofus as he throws himself headlong into how he thinks a real man should behave… Gosling sells his square-jawed character’s earnestness and gets to tap into his ‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ musical theater roots simultaneously. He’s a total hoot.”

This could (should!) lead to a continuation of Barbenheimer and a potential battle for Best Supporting Actor between these two great performers. Of course, we haven’t seen the other expected contenders just yet so who knows what can happen, but if it does become Downey Jr vs Gosling, that would be a great battle that would be so intriguing to see play out. At the moment, they are both in our predicted five nominees for Best Supporting Actor alongside Colman Domingo (“The Color Purple”), John Magaro (“Past Lives”), and Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Both of them have the hallmarks of a Best Supporting Actor nominee, by the way. They are both slightly villainous roles, which we know the Academy like. Sam Rockwell won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018, Tom Hardy was nominated for “The Revenant” in 2016, J.K. Simmons won for “Whiplash,” Michael Fassbender (“12 Years a Slave”) and Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) were nominated in 2014, and Christoph Waltz won for “Inglourious Basterds” in 2010.

Plus, they are both semi-transformative. Downey Jr. is aged with his make-up and hairstyling while Gosling’s bleach (beach) blonde hair and exquisite costumes fully realize his Kenergy. Transformative roles are also a great way to land an Oscar bid. Just ask past nominees such as Sacha Baron Cohen (in 2021 for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Sam Rockwell (in 2019 for “Vice”), and winner Jared Leto (in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club”). They are also both big names — plenty of A-list actors have found success in the supporting category of late. Look at the 2020 line-up by itself — all five nominated actors were huge names: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino (both “The Irishman”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), and winner Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). Elsewhere, A-listers Sylvester Stallone (“Creed”) and Hardy (“The Revenant”) were nominated in 2016 and Bradley Cooper (“American Hustle”) was nominated in 2014.

But which of them is ahead? Well, our odds chart place Gosling in second place and Downey Jr. on the precipice of a bid in fifth, and I think that’s correct. Downey Jr’s performance, for me, was the best thing about “Oppenheimer,” but plenty of others will think the best thing about the movie is Murphy’s leading performance or Nolan’s smart direction. They may even be taken by another supporting actor in the shape of Matt Damon, so Downey Jr. could get a little overlooked or crowded out here. Whereas Gosling stands out like a pink-clad “Barbie” watcher in a theater lobby full of Nolan enthusiasts. He is the only definitive supporting actor contender in this film (he could even go lead, but supporting would be the smarter choice) and everyone comes away talking about Gosling’s performance. He is, arguably, the number one takeaway from the movie. That puts Gosling in viewers’ and voters’ minds more than Downey Jr.

Gosling’s performance is also more surprising. We expected Downey Jr. to be this good — we have seen similar roles before. Serious men in suits playing political games and trying to take down rivals. It’s not a generic performance by any means, but they have been entries comparable to it. What is comparable to Gosling’s performance as Ken? It is such a breath-taking, surprising, refreshing performance the likes of which we haven’t seen before. That is largely in part due to Gerwig’s exquisite film being so fresh and distinct and original, but Gosling understood the assignment and delivered a strong flavor of supporting performance. That will give Gosling the edge, particularly in this new era of the Academy Awards when voters aren’t afraid to nominate more unique work such as “The Shape of Water” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

However, what Downey Jr. has over Gosling is status. Gosling is a beloved actor, of course, but Downey Jr. has been working in Hollywood for decades now and is just about approaching veteran status. He starred as Iron Man in the MCU for over 15 years, working with half of Hollywood in the process, and was the face of that entire franchise. Voters — and actors in particular — will want to reward an icon like Downey Jr. and this is a great chance to do that. Expect Downey Jr. to do well at SAG, where his peers will want to recognize him.

In all, however, it will be a very tight race and that is reflected in both men’s equal Oscars history. They have both been nominated two times. Downey Jr. picked up a Best Actor bid in 1993 for the biopic “Chaplin” and then earned a surprise bid in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.” Gosling, meanwhile, has received two Best Actor bids so far — in 2007 for “Half Nelson” and in 2017 for “La La Land.” Both men are vying for their third nominations in completely different roles and movies. And both deserve it.

