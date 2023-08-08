‘Barbie’-mania could extend to the Grammys

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is already the second highest grossing film of the year as of this writing, and could very well top the list soon. On top of that, the film has sparked a ton of memes and cultural discussion around its themes of feminism and masculinity. The music of “Barbie” has been an integral part of its success, having been produced by Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson. While the soundtrack has been dropping songs since late spring, now that the movie’s out the singles have exploded, with some even topping the Spotify charts in multiple countries. Now the collection might be poised for Grammy glory.

Multiple songs on the album are looking to score nominations. For instance, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua’s “Barbie World” has spent multiple weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the US Spotify charts. The song’s category placement is still not completely clear, though: it could be sent to Best Melodic Rap Performance or Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This will depend on whether Minaj’s team would like to split up genres — she already has other potential rap contenders “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Princess Diana” — as well as what the genre screening panel does with it. Last year Minaj’s hit “Super Freaky Girl” was moved from the rap field to Best Pop Solo Performance by the genre panel. Regardless, the song is on track to be nominated. It would likely make the cut in either field due to how popular it is. And who knows, maybe the song even crosses over to the general field.

Speaking of which, two pop songs by previous general field winners could also be poised for Grammy success. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” is the soundtrack’s heartfelt moment and has become a big streaming hit. Then there’s Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” the album’s lead single and a big nu-disco banger that’s climbing up the charts. Both songs are likely to get into the pop field, although it is unclear whether Lipa would be competing in Best Pop Solo Performance or the newly created Best Pop Dance Recording. Both songs also could be headed for general field nominations, especially if they keep climbing up the Hot 100 like they have been. The songs are also the likely front-runners for Best Song Written for Visual Media, where they could compete in a possible three-way “Barbie” face-off with “Barbie World.”

The possibilities don’t stop there. Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” has also become a hit — it’s her first chart entry in years. The song could net Charli a nomination for Best Pop Dance Recording as well as Best Song for Visual Media, especially in a weak year. Similarly, Ryan Gosling’s already-iconic “I’m Just Ken” could be nommed in the Visual Media category too, having debuted on the Hot 100 recently. This means that “Barbie” could possibly dominate the entire Song Written for Visual Media category. A sixth option would be Lizzo’s “Pink,” which is the album and film’s first song. However, given current news around Lizzo, the song’s chances might have fallen. Still, considering she just won Record of the Year, it’s possible for “Pink” to happen.

There’s also the album as a whole. With such success as a record, debuting at number-two on the Billboard 200 only 500 units away from the top spot, it is clear that “Barbie” is our current frontrunner for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. It also helps that the album has high-caliber collaborators attached. The aforementioned Mark Ronson is a seven-time Grammy winner, including victories in the general, pop, and visual media fields. Fellow producer Andrew Wyatt is a two-time Song of the Year nominee and a one-time Grammy winner for Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow,” which he happened to co-write with Ronson. And there haven’t really been any other soundtracks during this eligibility period that have measured up to “Barbie’s” success. So watch out for a long-shot Album of the Year bid too.

