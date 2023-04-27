‘Barbie’: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are hoping to be 19th couple to win Oscars together

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have launched movie fans into excitement with the latest trailer for their new movie, “Barbie.” Gerwig directs the project and she also co-wrote the script with her partner Baumbach. Previously, both scored Oscar nominations in the same year for their work on “Little Women” (Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig) and “Marriage Story” (Original Screenplay for Baumbach). With “Barbie,” the pair of filmmakers could become the first couple to win an Oscar for the same feature film since 2018.

Gerwig and Baumbach would be up for Best Original Screenplay together, while Gerwig could also be up for Best Director, and both could be up for Best Picture (as producers). If they were to win together, they’d become the 19th couple to take home a pair of Oscars for the same movie.

They’d join these 18 joint champs:

Muriel Box and Sydney Box for Best Original Screenplay (1947) — “The Seventh Veil”

and for Best Original Screenplay (1947) — “The Seventh Veil” Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman for Best Original Song (1969) — “The Thomas Crown Affair”

and for Best Original Song (1969) — “The Thomas Crown Affair” Charles Huguenot van der Linden and Martina Huguenot van der Linden for Best Documentary Short (1973) — “This Tiny World”

and for Best Documentary Short (1973) — “This Tiny World” Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips for Best Picture (1974) — “The Sting”

and for Best Picture (1974) — “The Sting” Ben Shedd and Jacqueline Phillips Shedd for Best Documentary Short (1979) — “The Flight of the Gossamer Condor”

and for Best Documentary Short (1979) — “The Flight of the Gossamer Condor” Earl W. Wallace and Pamela Wallace for Best Original Screenplay (1986 — also shared with William Kelley ) — “Witness”

and for Best Original Screenplay (1986 — also shared with ) — “Witness” Alan Raymond and Susan Raymond for Best Documentary (1994) — “I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School”

and for Best Documentary (1994) — “I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School” Alison Snowden and David Fine for Best Animated Short (1995) — “Bob’s Birthday”

and for Best Animated Short (1995) — “Bob’s Birthday” Ray McKinnon and Lisa Blount for Best Live-Action Short (2002) — “The Accountant”

and for Best Live-Action Short (2002) — “The Accountant” Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo for Best Production Design (2004) — “The Aviator”

and for Best Production Design (2004) — “The Aviator” Chris Innis and Bob Murawski for Best Editing (2010) — “The Hurt Locker”

and for Best Editing (2010) — “The Hurt Locker” Karen Goodman and Kirk Simon for Best Documentary Short (2011) — “Strangers No More”

and for Best Documentary Short (2011) — “Strangers No More” Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine for Best Documentary Short (2013) — “Inocente”

and for Best Documentary Short (2013) — “Inocente” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for Best Original Song (2014) — “Frozen”

and for Best Original Song (2014) — “Frozen” Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco for Best Production Design (2017) — “La La Land”

and for Best Production Design (2017) — “La La Land” Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton for Best Live-Action Short Film (2018) — “The Silent Child”

and for Best Live-Action Short Film (2018) — “The Silent Child” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for Best Documentary (2019, also shared with Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill ) — “Free Solo”

and for Best Documentary (2019, also shared with and ) — “Free Solo” Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman for Best Live-Action Short Film (2019) — “Skin”

To date, Gerwig and Baumbach have each reaped three Oscar bids. Gerwig was nominated for Original Screenplay and Director in 2018 for “Lady Bird” and then earned that Adapted Screenplay recognition for “Little Women” in 2020. Meanwhile, Baumbach was an Original Screenplay contender in 2006 for “The Squid and the Whale” and then earned both Original Screenplay and Best Picture (shared with David Heyman) nominations for “Marriage Story” in 2020.

