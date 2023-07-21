‘Barbie’ for Best Picture? What are the Oscar odds for the unlikely awards contender?

“Barbie” opened on July 21, the latest in an ever-increasing tradition of movies based on toys. Remember “Bratz”? Yeah, we’re trying to forget. As it turns out, though, “Barbie” is looking more like “The LEGO Movie” in that it’s a toy story that turns out to be much more than just a toy commercial. It’s shaping up to be one of the most acclaimed studio films of the summer. Could that critical success translate to Oscars?

As of this writing “Barbie” has a MetaCritic score of 81 based on 50 reviews counted: 45 positive, four somewhat mixed, and only one outright negative. On Rotten Tomatoes the film rates 90% fresh based on 139 reviews, only 14 of which are classified as rotten. To put that in perspective, those are markedly better scores than last year’s Best Picture nominees “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

But don’t take my word for it. Consider the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have already placed their bets here in our predictions center. Those forecasts are combined to calculate our racetrack odds, and “Barbie” currently ranks eighth with 20/1 odds for Best Picture, making it a likely nominee for the top prize. Among those betting on it for a nomination are six of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed, seven of our staff Editors, 16 of our Top 24 Users, and 18 of our All-Star Top 24.

There’s a long way to go before Oscar nominations, but “Barbie” does have the right pedigree. Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are both two-time Oscar nominees. Writer-director Greta Gerwig is a three-time Oscar nominee whose last two films, “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” both contended for Best Picture. And her co-writer Noah Baumbach is a three-time nominee whose acclaimed films have included “The Squid and the Whale,” “Frances Ha,” and “Marriage Story.” Wouldn’t it be a fascinating twist of fate if Baumbach’s first Oscar turned out to be for “Barbie”? Stranger things have happened.

