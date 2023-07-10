‘Barbie’ premiere reactions: ‘I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly)’

When not even Gerri can keep herself from being washed away by the “tsunami” of “Barbie” marketing that has flooded the cultural discourse over the last two months, it’s clear a major movie event is afoot. But until Sunday night, following the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles, any kind of critical reaction to Greta Gerwig’s latest feature – her third film as a solo director – has been absent. So what’s the early word from those lucky enough to attend the lavish debut event?

Well, it’s a little incomplete. For industry observers, awards pundits, and Film Twitter devotees hoping for an early consensus from the top critics and industry veterans, it might be better wait until next week when the “Barbie” review embargo lifts after Warner Bros. finally shows “Barbie” to critics in New York and Los Angeles on a wider scale. But at least some prominent voices weighed in about “Barbie” on Twitter following its debut.

“Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly),” New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan wrote. Responding to a comment that joked how every “article on ‘Barbie’ includes a bunch of quotes from Mattel executives going, ‘We actually didn’t want a lot of this stuff in the movie [nervous laugh],” Buchanan added, “BARBIE is two hours of that! I was grinning and gobsmacked throughout… like how did she evade what must have been five binders full of executive notes.”

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, another big name in the “first reactions” business, also shared her thoughts via social media. “I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular, the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life,” Nemiroff wrote.

But she then added, “As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest.”

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Variety social media editor Katcy Stephan also saw “Barbie” at the premiere. Her take was more effusive than either Buchanan or Nemiroff. “‘Barbie’ is perfection,” she wrote. “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

Variety senior editor Matt Donnelly also attended the premiere. He, too, loved the film.

I loved #Barbie, Margot Robbie is especially committed to sensitively selling a full arch. Wait until you see the Kensurrection. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) July 10, 2023

Other responses were on the high end as well, with at least one person suggesting Gosling, who stars as Ken in the film, could wind up as an Oscar nominee. (Not something that would be super far-fetched, judging by the early Oscar predictions on Gold Derby.)

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

“Barbie” is out in theaters on July 21.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions