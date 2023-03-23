‘Barry’ final season: Why NoHo Hank deserves a happy ending

Anyone who watches HBO’s “Barry” knows one thing to be true. Pretty much everyone on the show behaves despicably with the exception of one person: NoHo Hank. That’s right; everyone’s favorite Chechen mobster, played by the invaluable Anthony Carrigan, has become the heart of television’s darkest comedy. So with the Emmy-winning series’s final season airing in this spring, let’s take a moment to ponder what is in store for the incessantly upbeat crime boss.

First, a little refresher. The third season of “Barry” firmly established Hank as Barry’s (Bill Hader) conscience, odd considering that Hank has tried to kill Barry on more than one occasion. In a staggering turnaround, it is Barry who looks to Hank for guidance and stability, even going to Hank for help with his relationship with Sally (Sarah Goldberg).

Season three also began with Hank experiencing a modicum of domestic bliss. Having found love with Bolivian crime lord Cristobal (Michael Irby), Hank was fully content. That happiness was short-lived, though. Cristobal’s father-in-law Fernando (Miguel Sandoval) made an attempt on Christobal’s life for his relationship with Hank. Cristobal escapes, but is later kidnapped by Elena (Krizia Bajos), his former wife and Fernando’s daughter, who administers brutal shock therapy to Cristobal as a form of conversion therapy.

Hank went to Bolivia, and after escaping a cell and a man-eating panther, was able to rescue his love. But Cristobal’s physical and mental state after the prolonged torture left viewers with more questions than answers. How will Cristobal recover from his ordeal? How will it impact his relationship with Hank? And how will Hank regain his seemingly indestructible optimism?

If there’s one character that deserves a happy ending, it’s Hank. I mean, the man has dodged bullets, endured federal interrogations, been on the receiving end of a blow dart and has taken out a flesh-hungry feline. Hasn’t he earned that wistful ride into the sunset? Come to think of it, there was a scene in the third season where Hank and Cristobal discussed leaving the criminal life behind for a happy life in New Mexico. Maybe Hank’s ending won’t be quite that perfect, but something along those lines would be just fine.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?