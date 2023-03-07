‘Barry’ is ending with Season 4, gets trailer and spring premiere date [Watch]

“Barry” is the latest critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series to say those four little words: “Fourth and final season.” HBO’s dark comedy will end after its upcoming season, co-creator Bill Hader announced Tuesday in an interview with Variety. The news was accompanied by a premiere date – which comes surprisingly soon – and a teaser trailer.

The trailer picks up where Season 3 left off, with aspiring actor/professional hitman Barry Berkman (Hader) in prison after being lured into a trap by his acting teacher and mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). In the teaser, Barry makes phone calls and sees visions of the people important to him. In one call, he breaks down as he tells someone he loves them. In what could be the same call or a different one, Gene says to him, “Hey Barry, I got you.” And in the last one at the end of the teaser, he growls “So help me God, if I get out of here, I’m coming for you,” his face bearing evidence that he’s been recently beaten up. There’s any number of people who could be on the receiving end of that threat, most obviously his former handler Fuches (Stephen Root), who he’s been after since Season 2. In between, Barry hallucinates seeing Gene and his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and others in the prison yard. We also see flashes of characters outside of Barry’s head, with Sally walking through an airport and onto a film set, and Chechen mobster Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) looking stressed while he walks with his lover Cristobal (Michael Irby).

Hader told Variety that during the writing of Season 4, “a very clear ending presented itself,” and so he and his partners made the decision to end it. “You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story,” he said of drawing the series’ run out longer. “But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

According to the season’s official logline, “Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of ‘Barry.’” In addition to the previously mentioned actors, the Season 4 cast includes Robert Wisdom, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler, and Jessy Hodges.

Season 4 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, April 16, less than a year after Season 3 premiered (it debuted on April 24 last year). Hader directs all eight episodes. The series has won a total of nine Emmys from 44 nominations, including back-to-back Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series wins for Hader for Seasons 1 and 2.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions