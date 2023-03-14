‘Barry’ returns for final season: What lies ahead for TV’s favorite tragic hitman?

Bill Hader is pulling the trigger on Barry Berkman. HBO recently announced that the upcoming fourth season of “Barry,” Hader and Alec Berg’s dark comedy about a hitman’s desire to become an actor, will be the show’s last. The final season, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere on April 16th, finishing its season just as the eligibility period for this year’s Emmy Awards ends. Talk about perfect timing.

The upcoming final season of the series comes right off of the show’s most critically-acclaimed. By the end of season three, many of the show’s characters are in their darkest places to date. Barry’s ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) has the rug ripped out from under her after her TV show is unceremoniously canceled, and then is viciously attacked by a hitman looking for Barry. After killing the hitman in self-defense, a shattered Sally returns to her hometown. Barry’s former mentor Fuches (Stephen Root) finds himself in jail after trying to sabotage Barry. And NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) travels to Bolivia to rescue his kidnapped boyfriend, just barely escaping a man-eating panther.

But it is Hader’s Barry who is at his lowest point, both mentally and tactically. Season 3 saw our protagonist at his most unhinged, even resorting to keeping his beloved mentor Gene Cousineau (Emmy winner Henry Winkler) in a trunk and threatening Cousineau’s family with death. Barry spends most of the season barely clinging to his sanity. In the season’s final scene, Barry is captured by authorities as Cousineau looks on triumphantly; it was Cousineau who led Barry right into the police’s hands.

HBO has released a teaser for Season 4, and all we know for sure is that Barry is in jail. But what happens from there is anyone’s guess. In an interview with Variety, Hader– who also directed all of the season’s episodes– provided the following hint: “What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards.”

Will Barry finally find redemption? Or will he be unable to escape his dark past? And will there be collateral damage along the way? In any event, Emmy voters have one final opportunity to let “Barry” go out with a bang.

