‘Based on a True Story’ trailer: Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina’s favorite murder [Watch]

“The Flight Attendant” Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Chris Messina are in too deep in the first trailer for Peacock’s “Based on a True Story.”

Created by Craig Robinson, the Emmy-nominated producer of “The Boys,” the new show debuts in June and focuses on a “realtor (Cuoco), a former tennis star (Messina), and a plumber (Tom Bateman), who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.”

Here’s a statement from Robinson, which Peacock noted was written on April 14, well before the current writers’ strike rendered showrunner remarks like the below verboten:

Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.

I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.

Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.

In addition to Cuoco, Messina, and Bateman, the cast includes “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer, “Scream VI” star Liana Liberato, “Succession” actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and “Babylon” co-star Li Jun Li.

Peacock will debut all eight episodes of the show on June 8.

