‘Beat you, Zach’: Cory Wurtenberger’s hilarious ‘Big Brother’ live comment explained

The Wurtenberger brothers have taken over CBS reality TV shows.

Current “Big Brother 25” houseguest Cory Wurtenberger made a comment during the August 10 live show that may have confused casual viewers: “Beat you, Zach.” As it turns out, he was poking fun at his real-life big bro Zach Wurtenberger, who was the first person voted out of “Survivor 42.” By surviving his own show’s initial eviction, Cory has now lasted longer than Zach, so their family dinners will never be the same.

“F*** that guy,” Zach jokingly posted on social media immediately after Cory’s “Beat you, Zach” comment aired on CBS. He later wrote, “Look at that smug f***er,” when a fan posted a photo of Cory’s face. Talk about the ultimate sibling rivalry! Zach later changed his profile pictures to images of Hisam Goueli, one of Cory’s allies in the “BB25” house.

The most little brother shoutout ever #BB25 pic.twitter.com/YHJYNON4Hw — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) August 11, 2023

“Big Brother 25” has been quite transparent to viewers about the mother-son relationship between “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields and her son Jared Fields, however the Cory-Zach connection has not yet been brought up on the show. Perhaps now that Cory has mentioned Zach on the live episode, producers will have no choice but to mention their relationship? Stay tuned.

On “Survivor 42,” Zach is perhaps best remembered as being the first boot and the fated love interest of eventual winner Maryanne Oketch. (Remember when she told Jeff Probst that Zach was “literally picture perfect” following his elimination?) After that season aired on CBS, the two jokingly changed their social media names to “Zach Oketch” and “Maryanne Wurtenberger.”

Cory is a student at Vanderbilt University, where he’s studying to one day get into law school. This “Big Brother” superfan is a self-proclaimed “public speaking whiz” who wants to use his skills to “speak persuasively” in the house and win the $750,000 prize. He wound up on the nominations block (and in the “nether region”) during the live season premiere, but was soon saved by Head of Household Reilly Smedley.

Prior to move-in day, Zach announced he was “so, so proud” of his brother and compared him to Willie Hantz, aka the person who appeared on “Big Brother 14” after his older brother, Russell Hantz, made headlines as a “Survivor” contestant. Willie was infamously ejected from the house by producers after he got into a physical altercation; we have a feeling the same fate won’t happen to Cory.

