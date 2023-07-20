‘Beef’ takes a decisive lead in Emmys race for Best Limited Series

As Emmy nominations were approaching, “Beef” was creeping up our odds in the race for Best Limited Series until it finally took the lead away from “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” But how have things changed since the nominations were announced? As it turns out, “Beef” has greatly widened its lead.

“Beef” tells the story of a road rage incident that spirals into a bitter rivalry, and based on the combined predictions of well over 1,000 Gold Derby users as of this writing, “Beef” gets leading odds of 31/10. Among those predicting it to win are six out of seven Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets; the last Expert is going out on a limb for “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Gold Derby’s staff Editors are currently unanimous that “Beef” will prevail. Of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s winners, all are predicting “Beef” save one who says it’ll be “Dahmer.” And of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ nominations, all are betting on “Beef” except three who are backing “Dahmer.”

That’s a pretty decisive advantage. The thing is, “Beef” and “Dahmer” actually tied for the most nominations for a limited series with 13 bids apiece. So what makes “Beef” so much stronger? It could be the fact that “Beef” had stronger reviews than the more divisive “Dahmer.” “Beef” also scored more acting nominations than “Dahmer” (five to three). And perhaps most significantly, “Beef” is nominated for Best Movie/Limited Writing, while “Dahmer” was snubbed in that often pivotal race. What do you think of the two contenders and their relative strengths and weaknesses?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?