‘Beef’ wins over critics and viewers on the way to Emmys

“Beef” is rocketing up our Emmy predictions charts as the positive reviews continue to pile in for this Steven Yeun and Ali Wong vehicle. This limited series on Netflix was created Lee Sung Jin, who has a smattering of TV credits as a writer and a producer including “Dave,” “Silicon Valley,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Jin helms the series finale while Hikari (“Tokyo Vice,” “37 Seconds”) and Jake Schreier (“Minx,” “Dave”) split the rest of the directing duties between them.

“Beef” follows the after-effects of a road-rage incident that consumes two people — Yeun’s Danny and Wong’s Amy. Danny is a down-on-his-luck contractor trying to piece together a living while literally living out of a motel with his brother (Young Mazino), who he is constantly at odds with. Amy, meanwhile, is a successful business owner trying to navigate the sale of her business to a larger company while stuck with a caring husband (Joseph Lee) who doesn’t seem to understand her.

The reviews have been nothing short of rapturous, with plenty of critics naming it not just one of the best TV series of the year but one of Netflix’s best TV series of all time.

James Poniewozik of the New York Times wrote: “‘Beef,’ a dark comedy about a road-rage incident that careers disastrously off-road, has good timing, but that’s not enough to make a great TV series. What makes this one of the most invigorating, surprising and insightful debuts of the past year is how personally and culturally specific its study of anger is. Every unhappy person in it is unhappy in a different and fascinating way.”

Ellen E Jones of The Guardian called the series a “deliciously subversive” “existential thriller,” writing: “Entertaining chaos and extremely funny dialogue result from this Netflix show about two rage-fuelled drivers having a life-affirming feud. It’s a rare delicacy.”

And Alex Abad-Santos of Vox, who called the series Netflix’s best in recent memory, said that his mark for great television is when a show can make him completely put his phone down and not even look at it once. “he show doing that is Netflix and A24’s anxiety-inducing ‘Beef,'” Abad-Santos wrote. “‘Beef’ creates commanding television by twisting the idea of a fateful encounter… What makes Beef so anxiety-inducing and so gripping is that it fully explores what it means to hurt someone. Sure, Amy and Danny could resort to violence and physically harm the other, but that’s almost too simple. They want more.”

The series merits a score of 86 on Metacritic and an outstanding 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critical consensus reading: “Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are a diabolically watchable pair of adversaries in ‘Beef,’ a prime cut comedy that finds the pathos in pettiness.”

As a result, “Beef” is rising in our odds charts fast. Currently, the show is on 21/2 odds and is in fifth place in our predicted six nominees, just ahead of “George and Tammy.” Ahead of “Beef” are “White House Plumbers,” “Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Black Bird,” and, in top spot, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

This would be Jin’s second Emmy nomination. He previously previous contended as a producer of 2105 Best Comedy Series contender “Silicon Valley.” Yeun and Wong are both credited as executive producers on “Beef,” so they could earn nominations, too. Yeun has never been nominated for an Emmy while Wong was nominated in 2022 for Best Writing for a Variety Special for “Ali Wong: Don Wong.”

