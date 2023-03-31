‘Beef’ looks like red meat for Emmy voters

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will soon be taking over our Netflix screens with their hotly anticipated comedy-drama series “Beef,” which hits the streaming service on April 6. The 10-episode series, which recently released its first trailer, stars Yeun and Wong as two people who become consumed by the road rage incident that involves both of them.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the series promises intense drama in a Greek tragedy-esque plot wherein one moment slowly unravels the lives of those involved. The show will combine this fiery drama, however, with a dose of black comedy that sets apart the series as one to look out for. And at the forefront of “Beef” are its stars, Yeun and Wong.

Jin was previously a writer on various shows, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Dave.” He also served as a producer on the latter three shows as well as “Undone” and “Tuca & Bertie.” He writes, produces, and directs “Beef.”

The trailer promises plenty of moments for Yeun and Wong to show off their acting chops and it looks to be a real two-hander with two excellent performances front and center. This could easily translate to some awards attention for the pair, who could be in the conversation for this year’s Emmys in the Comedy Actor and Comedy Actress categories.

Yeun became the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars in 2021 for “Minari”; he lost to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” However, Yeun has never been nominated for an Emmy despite starring as fan-favorite Glenn in “The Walking Dead.” Currently, he sits outside the line-up of predicted nominees: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”). But once “Beef” drops on Netflix, expect steam to build up enough for Yeun to land his first-ever Emmy bid.

Wong, on the other hand, is a past Emmy nominee. She reaped a bid for Best Writing for a Variety Special for her laffest”Ali Wong: Don Wong” in 2022. She lost to Jerrod Carmichael, who won for” Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” Wong is in the second tier behind Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

