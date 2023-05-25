‘Bel-Air’ FYC event: Exclusive red carpet interviews with Jabari Banks, Bill Bellamy, Coco Jones and more … [WATCH]

On Monday, May 22, 2023, a lively panel with the cast of “Bel-Air” was held at the NBCU FYC House in Los Angeles. Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet to catch up with Jabari Banks, Bill Bellamy, Coco Jones, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Jimmy Akingbola and Adrian Holmes, as well as costume designer Queensylvia Akuchie. Watch the fun, enlightening chats above!

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” through a new, dramatic take on Will’s (Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, California. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Season two of “Bel-Air” picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. Will and Carlton’s (Sholotan) brotherhood starts to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. Hilary (Jones) evolves as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones). Viv (Freeman) and Phil (Holmes) balance marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ’90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The series features an ensemble cast that introduces Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer.

“Bel-Air” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s production company, Westbrook Inc.

