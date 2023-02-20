Teen Bella Ramsey would break multiple age records with ‘The Last of Us’ Emmy win

With a prominent recurring part on “Game of Thrones” and now a starring role on “The Last of Us,” HBO darling Bella Ramsey, age 19, has already built a career that would be the envy of any actor. Having previously clinched a BAFTA Award for Netflix’s “The Worst Witch” (Best Young Performer, 2019), she is now quite a serious contender heading into the 2023 Best Drama Actress Emmy race. If the teen triumphs for “The Last of Us” at the 75th annual ceremony, which is scheduled to precede her 20th birthday by 12 days, she will set new precedents as both the youngest champion in her category’s history and the youngest person to ever win a lead acting Emmy for a continuing series.

“The Last of Us,” which was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the premiere of its first, is based on the 2013 PlayStation game of the same name and stars Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as central characters Ellie and Joel. Set in present-day America, the series’ premise mainly involves the pair, who are survivors of an ongoing pandemic, trekking across the country so that the seemingly immune Ellie can serve as a test subject in finding a cure for the fungal disease plaguing the world.

Gold Derby’s early Emmy odds indicate that Ramsey is this year’s fourth most likely drama actress nominee, after Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”). Rounding out our presently predicted top six are Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Ramsey’s potential upcoming Emmy nomination would make her the fourth youngest drama actress contender of all time, after Melissa Sue Anderson (15, “Little House on the Prairie,” 1978), Claire Danes (16, “My So-Called Life,” 1995) and Kristy McNichol (17, “Family,” 1980). The current record for youngest winner in the category was just set in 2020 by 24-year-old Zendaya (“Euphoria”), who in turn took the title from the previous year’s victor, Jodie Comer (26, “Killing Eve”). Before then, the distinction had been held for over four decades by Lindsay Wagner (28, “The Bionic Woman,” 1977).

Considering all categories, Ramsey would be the sixth youngest acting Emmy recipient ever, after Roxana Zal (14, movie/limited supporting actress, “Something About Amelia,” 1984), McNichol (15 and 17, drama supporting actress, “Family,” 1977 and 1979), Scott Jacoby (16, drama supporting actor, “That Certain Summer,” 1973), Anthony Murphy (17, movie/limited actor, “Tom Brown’s Schooldays,” 1973) and Jenny Agutter (19, drama supporting actress, “The Snow Goose,” 1972). Naturally, she would only rank behind Murphy on the general list of lead champs.

Ramsey would also be the 29th youngest person and 13th youngest lead performer to ever compete for an Emmy. Since 1986, the overall title has belonged to Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was just seven years old when she picked up her only bid for her comedic supporting role on “The Cosby Show.” In doing so, she surpassed previous record holder Evelyn Rudie – who was recognized for her lead turn in the 1956 telefilm “Eloise” – by a margin of 188 days.

