Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bella Ramsey is entering “The Last of Us” episode “When We Are in Need” as their 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “When We Are in Need” aired on March 5, 2023, and is the eighth episode of the HBO show’s first season.

In “When We Are in Need,” Ellie (Ramsey) tries to protect an injured Joel (fellow Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal) from a group of angered survivors out for revenge. The episode — which costars Scott Shepherd as an evil preacher who torments Ellie — was written by series co-creator Craig Mazin and directed by Ali Abbasi (“Holy Spider”).

Ramsey is a first-time Emmy Award nominee thanks to “The Last of Us.” The show was a hit with academy members this year, landing 24 total nominations, including Best Drama Series.

For this 2023 contest, Ramsey is competing against Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

