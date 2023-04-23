Bella Ramsey leads MTV Movie and TV Awards odds for Breakthrough Performance: She’d join an illustrious list

Bella Ramsey leads our MTV Movie and TV Awards predictions for Best Breakthrough Performance for her role as Ellie in “The Last of Us,” the HBO series based on the much-loved video game about a zombie apocalypse. If she wins, she would join an impressive list of stars who leveled up in their careers and continued to after winning.

The 19-year-old actress could have won this award at least once before this. She first rose to prominence as young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont, who had grit beyond her years on “Game of Thrones.” But she leveled up with her leading role as Ellie, and perhaps both powerful fandoms will join forces to get her the Golden Popcorn. As of this writing she gets leading odds of 16/5 with 18 of our Top 24 Users and an overwhelming 21 of our All-Star Top 24 betting on her to prevail.

Speaking of “Game of Thrones,” though, fans of that epic fantasy have another option in this category: Emma D’Arcy for “Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.” But that show aired its season last fall; “The Last of Us” was in the spring, so Ramsey will be fresher in mind. That might also be a problem for Joseph Quinn, who gave a star-making performance a year ago as misfit rocker Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things.” Both D’Arcy and Quinn get 4/1 odds. Rounding out the category with 9/2 odds each are musician-turned-actor Bad Bunny (“Bullet Train”) and Rachel Sennott (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”).

Whoever wins will join an auspicious list of superstars starting out. This award has gone to Marisa Tomei (“My Cousin Vinny”), Kirsten Dunst (“Interview with the Vampire”), George Clooney (“From Dusk Till Dawn”), Matthew McConaughey (“A Time to Kill”), Rachel McAdams (“Mean Girls”), Anna Kendrick (“Up in the Air”), and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), to name a few. All of those actors were either Oscar-nominated for those performances or went on to earn Oscar nominations or wins in their careers. So if our odds are right, Ramsey might have a lot to look forward to.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?