Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ soundtrack: The album track list and some surprise ‘80s movie scores

Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort, the Amazon theatrical release “Air,” has scored the Oscar-winning filmmaker some of the best reviews of his entire career and also probably earned Affleck a spot on many future Spotify Wrapped year-end playlists. The basketball drama about Nike’s efforts to sign Michael Jordan to a lucrative sneaker contract starts with the Dire Straits hit “Money for Nothing” and includes numerous ‘80s favorites throughout.

But Affleck doesn’t just include radio hits on the film’s soundtrack. As revealed by Film Music Reporter – and as known by anyone who has seen the movie thus far – “Air” also heavily features classic ‘80s film score in lieu of its own complete original score. Among some of the movie, scores included in “Air” are “Firestarter,” “Three O’Clock High,” “Risky Business,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Raw Deal,” and “Body Double.” Composer Paul Haslinger, who was a part of the group Tangerine Dream in the ‘80s, also wrote two original instrumental tracks for “Air” (although not a complete score).

For soundtrack completists, those tracks will have to be compiled in addition to the official soundtrack album release. But the official soundtrack is available as a digital release now with physical releases as a cassette, CD, and vinyl record set for later dates (June 2, June 23, and September 15, respectively). Here’s the full “Air” soundtrack listing:

Money for Nothing – Dire Straits Blister in the Sun – Violent Femmes Ain’t Nobody – Chaka Khan Sister Christian – Night Ranger All I Need is a Miracle – Mike + The Mechanics Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project Rock the Casbah – The Clash My Adidas – Run-D.M.C. In a Big Country – Big Country Tempted – Squeeze Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon

