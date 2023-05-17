Ben Whishaw (‘This is Going to Hurt’) on winning BAFTA #3: ‘Completely amazed and overwhelmed’

Ben Whishaw now has a BAFTA hattrick after winning Best Actor at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards for his superb, fourth-wall-breaking performance in the Hulu medical mini-series “This is Going to Hurt.”

Based on the book of the same name by author Adam Kay, who also created and wrote the show, the series follows Whishaw as Kay himself working in an NHS hospital in mid-noughties England. As timely as it is tragic, as searing as it is blackly comic, the show is an utter triumph. In his performance as a flawed, overworked doctor struggling with the pressures and responsibilities of his role, Whishaw soars — he switches from witty fourth-wall-breaking one-liners to moments of intense vulnerability and desperation in a performance that once again shows what a terrific actor Whishaw is.

And BAFTA agrees — this is his third triumph (all for TV) from six nominations. He previously won Best Actor in 2013 for “The Hollow Crown” and followed that up with a Supporting Actor win in 2019 for “A Very English Scandal.” However, Whishaw told Gold Derby backstage at the BAFTAs that all awards are just as meaningful as the first one.

“It definitely still feels incredibly special. To be recognized and to be honored in this way is amazing, I do not take it for granted in any way at all. I actually am completely amazed and overwhelmed,” Whishaw said.

“But you don’t think about awards when you’re doing the work, so I don’t know about the Emmys. I don’t know how these things work, really, I’m not thinking about anything else at the moment.”

Whishaw may not know the ins and outs of awards season but we at Gold Derby sure do (well, that’s what we tell ourselves until we see our predictions scores). While the BAFTA TV Awards may not be the most exact tea leaves for the Emmys, it sure is a good sign, not least because Whishaw beat out a host of movie stars in his category, some of whom are in the mix for Emmy nominations themselves. They were: Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Martin Freeman (“The Responder”), Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”), and Chaske Spencer (“The English”). Egerton and Spencer, in particular, are in the mix for an Emmy nomination for the same category Whishaw is in — Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor.

Whishaw will be looking for his second Emmy nomination after he won Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor in 2019 for “A Very English Scandal.” That win came just after he won the same award at the TV BAFTAs that year, so this BAFTA win for “This is Going to Hurt” is a good omen — he’s already proved that he can translate BAFTA success into Emmy success. Meanwhile, the Emmys gave him the win on his first-ever nomination, so that shows how much they respect him as a performer. And the fact that he beat Egerton at the BAFTAs, who is in second place in our odds chart, is very telling. He clearly has a lot of support and admiration, perhaps more than we initially thought. Currently, he lies just outside of our predicted six nominees: Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”), Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”), Steven Yeun (“Beef”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Egerton (“Black Bird”), and, in pole position, Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). This BAFTA win could sneak Whishaw into the top six.

For the time being, however, Whishaw is more than content with simply having got to work on such a great show. He explained to the winners’ press conference room that “This is Going to Hurt” was actually the first time he had acted in over a year, so it meant something even more to him.

“It was an amazing role to be given and it was an amazing experience because I hadn’t worked for a year in the pandemic. I was really very nervous, one about the role but also because I hadn’t acted in ages. We just got through the pandemic. It was a very special job, personally but then for the whole group of people making it, it felt affirming. And so timely, absolutely. I think everyone could feel that it was about something very important,” Whishaw said.

The actor also revealed that he didn’t actually enjoy those hilarious fourth-wall-breaking moments that became such a staple of the show.

“I was completely terrified of that. I really wanted them to cut all that so I wouldn’t have to do that, because I find that hard. But I had brilliant directors and they told me how to do it,” Whishaw joked.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions